A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead

It's nice to get a break from the wind! Look for a quiet night and a nice Sunday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a windy few days across eastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

