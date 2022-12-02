Show You Care
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House.

Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement elevator door. Responding crews say the maintenance man was partially entangled in the elevator cabling and pully system.

Emergency crews from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Anamosa Ambulance, Anamosa Fire, Anamosa Police, Marion Fire, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and additional elevator maintenance personnel worked seamlessly until he was extricated.

He was taken to Iowa City Hospitals for treatment.

