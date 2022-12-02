Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque-based trucking company, The McCoy Group, plans to build a new 78,000-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque by 2025.

In a press release, the group said the proposed new corporate office would be located at 2099 Southpark Court, and would also come with the addition of up to 60 new full-time positions over the next five years.

Company leaders say construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, and to be completed by summer 2025, pending approval from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Dubuque City Council.

The McCoy Group owns six subsidiaries, including Truck Country, Foodliner, and Quest Liner, with locations across the country and in Mexico. Company leaders said the expansion plans comes after several acquisitions and continued business growth.

Locally, the company owns locations in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque and Dyersville. It also has Foodliner/Quest operations in Blue Grass, Burlington, Dubuque, Eddyville, Ottumwa and Waterloo.

The McCoy Group has 26 truck dealerships, 16 John Deere Construction and Forestry dealerships, and a bulk transportation division operating in 40 locations across the country and in Mexico.

The company currently employs 220 full-time employees and 10 part-time employees at its corporate office location.

