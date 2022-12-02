Show You Care
Tom Manning not returning as Iowa State Cyclones’ offensive coordinator

An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning and Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Dave Andrews will not return to Iowa State’s football program next season.

Head Coach Matt Campbell made the announcement on Friday amid his ongoing top-to-bottom review of the university’s football program

“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time.” Campbell said in a press release. “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”

Manning had been the Cyclones’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17 before spending a season coaching in the NFL. He then returned to the Cyclones in 2019.

Nate Scheelhaase will serve as the program’s interim offensive coordinator.

