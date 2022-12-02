Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor.

Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people.

”It was a small sleepy community outside of Iowa City and people drove somewhere else,” Berner said.

The latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That’s up from around 3,000 just five years prior. Berner believes the close vicinity to both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is attracting people to Tiffin. And he says families are drawn to the area because it’s in the Clear Creek Amana School District.

“It’s one of the best school districts in the state of Iowa,” said Berner.

Growth in the area is fueling more development, including two large projects.

PinSeekers is in the process of building a golf facility that will soon be visible from the interstate.

”It’s basically 56 individual hitting bays using Toptracer technology, it’ll be on two different levels and it allows people to hit golf balls out into a field of play with interactive smart targets,” said Ryan Ranguette, Managing Partner at PinSeekers.

The hope is to open the facility in late August.

“We’ll have a full food and beverage with two different entertainment lounges or bar areas. 18 holes of synthetic miniature golf,” Ranguette added.

The city is also preparing to welcome Fridley Theatres IMax and entertainment center. That will come with arcade games, a bowling center, and several movie theatres.

Growth does comes with some challenges for the city in terms of transportation, water and sewer capabilities. But leaders in Tiffin are preparing, expecting even more development in the years to come.

“We need to keep up with the growth and providing the services to our community and that takes a lot of planning and we do a lot of planning,” Berner explained.

They’re planning for a promising future that’s putting Tiffin on the map.

“Now we’ve grown to the point we’re a destination, we can actually say that now,” said Berner.

