One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning.
Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m.
Police have not identified the victim, but said they are investigating the incident. No information about a possible suspect has been released.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.