Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

The Laundress recalls laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria contamination

Recall alert
Recall alert(WALB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with weakened immune systems exposed to the bacteria face serious risk of infection and may require medical treatment, but people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected.

The recalled products were sold online on the company’s website and Amazon and in stores at Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom and other major retailers from January 2021 through September of this year.

So far, there have been reports of at least 11 people sick.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

The Laundress is offering refunds for the recalled products.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores...
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, December 2nd, 2022
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
Iowa falls to NC State
Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81
Lorena Schulte, 50, of Cedar Rapids, a nurse at Anamosa State Penitentiary killed during an...
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence