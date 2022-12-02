Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract to do business.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials with the Iowa State Fair told multiple fair vendors they will not be offered a future contract to do business because of concerns over fraud by the concession operators.

One of the four vendors accused of fraud is Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, which has been selling drinks at the fair for the past 73 years.

Owner Diane Perry said she thinks she knows the reason.

“We were audited last year,” she said. “They tried saying we were not claiming all of our funds. But we were. And we proved that we were.”

The stand was shut down for about two hours, but Perry said she thought everything had been worked out because they were able to prove all the money was accounted for.

That’s why she said the decision is hard to accept. Perry’s family has been selling lemonade at the fair for five generations, since 1948, but she said she knows those days are now over.

“It was just emotionally sad,” Perry said. “It was like a legacy that’s no longer there.”

Perry suspects the business not making enough money for the fair board could be another reason they aren’t going to be allowed back.

Officials have not released the names of the other three vendors.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores...
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Christmas Tree is ready to be lit up.
Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Greene Square
The Flexsteel offices in Dubuque were overflowing with stacks of food donations.
Flexsteel in Dubuque hosts 'Pack the President's Office' food drive
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
President Biden says he thinks Democrats should put South Carolina at the front of the...
President Biden says Dems should make South Carolina first voting state