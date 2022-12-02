Iowa Farm Sanctuary nursing animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” conditions in Washington Co.

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm Sanctuary in Oxford is talking about what they witnessed during a recent animal rescue on a property in Washington County.

Initially, law enforcement claimed hundreds of animals were starved to death on the property. Now, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary is saying there could have been thousands of goats, sheep, and pigs that passed there.

Up until one week ago, the hundreds of animals they were able to save, were living on a large farmland littered with dead animals in various stages of decay.

“We knew it was bad from the perimeter. Once we had the warrants to go on to the property...there was no counting the deceased animals. There were bones that were probably years old,” said Iowa Farm Sanctuary Executive Director, Shawn Camp.

The remaining living animals are almost entirely deathly ill. And the sort of care they need comes at a high a price.

“This first thing we think of, of course, is restock our PPE. We spent over $700 on PPE to go in to the property and then to contain diseases here,” said Camp.

Several of the animals they took in are still in the hospital which adds to the cost as well, around $5,000 each.

So they say the need for donations is higher now more than ever.

As for the people responsible for this kind of neglect, Camp fears the worst.

“To me it just seems like some sort of sadistic person had them. They were collecting them and putting them on this dry lot to starve and waste away from diseases,” said Camp.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, no one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

