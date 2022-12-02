Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he pushed an officer and a firefighter and threatened their lives after they responded to a fire he had set intentionally.

In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges of assault and reckless use of a fire for the incident that happened at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police said Hawkins intentionally started a fire, by lighting some papers on fire on top of the stove in his kitchen, to get firefighters and police to respond.

When an officer and firefighter were walking out of the apartment, police say Hawkins shoved them and threatened their lives.

