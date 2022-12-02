Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department.

Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union on November 30th. McLaury reportedly advised officers on where they could find the vehicle in Oelwein. The vehicle was driven approximately 150 miles from its service to its recovery.

McLaury was charged with Theft in the First Degree, Criminal Trespassing, and she was cited twice for not having a valid driver’s license.

The investigation is still underway.

