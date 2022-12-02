Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.(Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – A human trafficking victim was able to sneak a text to her father on Thanksgiving, alerting him to her location.

The 21-year-old woman’s father called the City of Miami Police Department to let them know what was going on.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Richardson is accused of recruiting the woman from Arkansas using social media messaging.

He allegedly groomed the victim over the course of this communication, telling her that she was too beautiful to be in Little Rock and she should be in Miami with him, the attorney’s office explained in a press release.

Richardson offered the woman a chance to join his lifestyle by providing her a one-way ticket to Miami, but didn’t say what she would be doing when she got there.

The attorney’s office said Richardson took the woman to a home where she met three other women who also lived with him.

The victim told authorities she was scared of Richardson after he was physically violent toward the other women in the house. She was afraid to anger Richardson if she didn’t earn enough money through prostitution and exotic dancing.

When she texted her father on Thanksgiving, the woman explained she was in trouble and gave him Richardson’s address.

“Every Human Trafficking arrest involves the daily sexual exploitation of victims, often young victims, with the sole goal of putting cash in the trafficker’s pockets,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores...
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
Mochi and Nacho greet customers at the checkout at East By West.
Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff