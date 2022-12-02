High school and middle school students in Iowa City walkout, against gun violence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in Iowa City are asking their local officials for better protection against gun violence.

Thursday, a group of nearly 50 students walked out of City High and Southeast Junior High School, marching the almost 2 miles to the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa where several spoke out against gun laws in the state.

For one of the organizers, City High freshman, GiGi Goodvin, a recent shooting in Colorado is especially concerning.

“I am a part of the LGBTQ+ community and I plan to talk about that. The Club Q shooting that happened recently,” said Goodvin.

Ace Drumbarger, a student at Southeast Junior High school also helped to organize today’s event.

They spoke about the very young lives lost in the Uvalde and Sandy Hook school shootings.

“Researching for this speech for this walk out and protest brought me to tears. Young kids, the ages of my beloved nephews and nieces, they were killed just because they went to school one day.” said Drumbarger as they addressed the crowd. “I pray for the healing, the peace, and the love for each and every victim’s family, for each survivor, and for the victims themselves.”

They concluded their speech by demanding higher levels of security in school buildings and more in depth background checks for potential gun buyers.

Students weren’t the only ones in attendance. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague was there as well to show his support.

“These students are here because of the concerns they have for their safety. It is clear, from speaker after speaker, that their hearts are broken and that they really do want to make sure that their voices are heard,” said Teague.

His advice to these students is to contact local, state, and federal officials about their concerns, and ask them to do what they can to help them feel safe.

