Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts.

Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021.

McFarland was a correctional officer. Schulte worked as a prison nurse. The inmates who killed the staffers are Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher. Both pleaded guilty to all charges. They are both serving life sentences.

In the lawsuit, Schulte’s family cites the Warden of the Penitentiary for failing to provide a safe working environment, failing to provide sufficient staffing, and failing to provide sufficient staff training as some of the faults that led to the fatal situation.

