December Winds

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again we are watching the wind direction to determine our temperature. Highs rose into the 40s today and will top 50 tomorrow. This is in response to sunshine, dry air and a strong southerly wind. You’ll notice a big change Friday evening as a strong cold front ushering northwest winds. Gusts topping 40 are possible through Saturday morning. Behind it the highs fall into the upper 20s to start our weekend. Have a great night!

