Crews on scene of large fire in Guttenberg, several injuries reported
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Guttenberg Thursday evening.
Witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 the fire is in the 500 block of North Second Street.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said that a large number of first responders are on the scene. The Guttenberg Municipal Hospital said it is treating several patients from the fire.
@KCRG @KWWL @iowasnewsnow @NStewCBS2 LARGE structure on N 2nd St. Guttenberg, IA. House was fully engulfed at one point. pic.twitter.com/Jz707lfEfr— Will (The IA Weatherman) (@willthewxguy) December 2, 2022
