Crews on scene of large fire in Guttenberg, several injuries reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Guttenberg Thursday evening.

Witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 the fire is in the 500 block of North Second Street.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said that a large number of first responders are on the scene. The Guttenberg Municipal Hospital said it is treating several patients from the fire.

Check back for updates.

