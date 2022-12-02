Crews on scene of large fire in Guttenberg, several injuries reported

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Guttenberg Thursday evening.

Witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 the fire is in the 500 block of North Second Street.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said that a large number of first responders are on the scene. The Guttenberg Municipal Hospital said it is treating several patients from the fire.

