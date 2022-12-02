Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night.

Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.

The preseason All-American was 16 of 28 from the field, 5 of 13 in 3-pointers. She finished one point off her career high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand

Latest News

Athlete of the Week Michael Cunningham
Athlete of the Week: Michael Cunningham
McNamara
Michigan QB McNamara transfers to Iowa
Athlete of the Week Michael Cunningham
Athlete of the Week: Michael Cunningham
Iowa falls to NC State
Iowa falls to NC State in top 15 showdown