Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted. He was unaware the vehicle was taken.

A 14-year-old female was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. One 14-year-old male was charged with Possession of Marijuana. Another 14-year-old female was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.

