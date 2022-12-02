Show You Care
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens

On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted. He was unaware the vehicle was taken.

A 14-year-old female was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. One 14-year-old male was charged with Possession of Marijuana. Another 14-year-old female was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.

