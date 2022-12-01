Show You Care
‘You’ll never forget it,’ West Des Moines family witnesses volcano eruption while on vacation

A West Des Moines family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. They could see the red glow from the eruptions as it lit up the sky.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - When the world’s largest active volcano started erupting this week, some residents of the Big Island in Hawaii marveled at the spectacle, while others chose to evacuate.

One family from West Des Moines found themselves witnessing something they’ll never forget.

The Ross family took a trip to the Hawaiian Islands for Thanksgiving. Their hotel was more than 50-miles from the Mauna Loa volcano.

They could see the red glow from the eruptions as it lit up the sky, and flowing lava as it made its way down.

They say they feel lucky to be able to witness something that doesn’t happen that often.

“You’ll never forget it. And it’s just one of those things. You just couldn’t look away. You just wanted to keep looking at it,” Perry Ross said.

Officials have said the lava flow is not threatening any communities, and there are no evacuation orders.

The flow is nearing a busy highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.

The attention from the eruption has people stopping on the road to watch it, which is creating some delays.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Expanding the terminal is one of the many projects presented in the Dubuque Regional Airport's...
Dubuque's regional airport plans to power its terminal building with solar power.
