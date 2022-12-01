Show You Care
Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday

The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday at the Wartburg College Classroom...
The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday at the Wartburg College Classroom Technology Center.(Wartburg College)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday at the Wartburg College Classroom Technology Center.

The college said the display features 30 Christmas trees decorated by academic departments, offices and student organizations at Wartburg and local businesses and nonprofits.

The display is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 13.

The college said the festival typically attracts about 5,000 guests, including people visiting for other college-related holiday events.

