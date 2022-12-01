Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cheryl Maloney, owner of The Eat Shop in Solon, and the rest of her staff wanted to help each and every patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital get into the holiday spirit. That’s why they are donating more than 100 ginger bread house “kits”.

The inspiration came from one of her own family traditions. Decorating these gingerbread houses is something her immediate and extended family has done for years, so Maloney wanted the patients at the children’s hospital to share in the joy.

Later this week they will deliver them to UIHC along with a bunch of candy and extra frosting for decorating. Those supplies, she says, were purchased thanks to donations from her customers.

“We just reached out to our social media followers and asked if their was anyone willing to donate to purchase the candy. So it ended up being $1,200 in candy for the houses and so we reached that goal,” said Maloney.

She says her dad, who passed away several years ago from esophageal cancer, was her inspiration for keeping holiday tradition alive. So the effort as a whole is named after him; the John J. Sokol Gingerbread House Extravaganza.

She adds that they are thankful for the community support.

If anyone still wants to donate, Maloney encourages them to give that money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital directly.

