Polk County hears voter registration challenge on Senate Majority Leader after i9 Investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Polk County heard a challenge to Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes) voter registration on Wednesday afternoon, but Polk County Auditor James Fitzgerald (D) didn’t make a decision on the challenge against Iowa’s Senate Majority Leader.

The outcome of the hearing could disqualify him from serving in the state legislature, according to multiple county auditors TV9 spoke with over the last month. Regardless, of the decision, either side could appeal to a district court judge.

This challenge, which came from an active voter in Polk County, uses records and documents from an i9 Investigation in October about the difficulties enforcing Iowa’s residency requirement for elected officials.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the state legislature have residency for at least 60 days before the general election along with living in the state for one year. Documents, which investigative teams at KCRG-TV9 and KCCI-TV in Des Moines received from a public record request, show Sen. Whitver moved the address on his voter registration from a home in Ankeny to a condo in Grimes about three months before the election.

Sen. Whitver’s old home in Ankeny is located in Senate District 21, where another incumbent Republican lawmaker is running for the Senate Seat and allowed Sen. Whitver to run in Senate District 23.

Records, which investigative teams at KCRG-TV9 and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, show Sen. Whitver didn’t receive any charges for water usage during the first two billing cycles after his move. Those records show the condo didn’t use water from around February to September 2022. After Sen. Whitver ignored our interview request and the story was published, Sen. Whitver released a more recent bill showing a water charge of about $10.

About two weeks Sen. Whitver won his election and is set to represent Grimes, Alleman, Bondurant, Bouton, and other townships surrounding the Des Moines Metro.

Ann Gale, who filed the challenge, said she thought somebody representing a community in the state legislature while not living in the district wasn’t fair. She used water bills along with screenshots from social media and other places online where Sen. Whitver said he lived in Ankeny.

“You know my thought was this is just not right,” Gale said. “Somebody should do something and if I’m going to be that somebody, good.”

Charlie Smithson, who was a lawyer representing Sen. Whitver at the hearing, argued some pieces of evidence used in the voter registration challenge aren’t adequate pieces of evidence.

“I’m not sure that where you are living and voting from has anything to do with your Twitter bio,” he said. “I doubt that is the standard that county commissioners want to start using.”

Sen. Whitver didn’t show up to the hearing on Wednesday, but the Republican Majority Leader has repeatedly said he is a resident of Grimes. Caleb Hunter, who is a spokesperson for Sen. Whitver, said in an email the challenge was an attempt by Democrats to overturn an election.

The State Objection Panel, which contained two Democratic and one Republican, rejected a petition challenging his voter registration in March. However, this new challenge made on behalf of Ann Gale is significantly different. This newer challenge is filed around Sen. Whitver not being a resident in the district 60 days before a general election, which is the requirement, rather than a primary like the previous challenge.

Polk County Auditor James Fitzgerald (D) decision could get appealed to a district court judge, regardless if the challenge is dismissed or Sen. Whitver’s voter registration is canceled.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, who faced a similar voter challenge a few years ago, said he believes the process should start with district court judges rather than county auditors, which are elected officials. He also believes judges are better equipped to handle these types of legal procedures than a county auditors.

“Just because they are better equipped to handle those types of disputes and case law would be established that way,” Gill said. “The law is written and people suit all the time and go to court to determine what the right answer is and there’s a process to appeal.”

