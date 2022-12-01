Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery

Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda
Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street.

Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled.

At 11:50 am, Des Moines Police received a report from an Uber driver that his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. Further investigation quickly determined that the two incidents were connected. Officials determined the suspect used Uber rideshare service to get to and from the bank and then robbed the Uber driver of his vehicle while they were stopped in the 3200 block of SE 14th Street.

Investigators determined that the suspect was driving northbound on Interstate 35. At approximately 5:56 pm, the Lake County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office notified Des Moines police that the stolen vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. A handgun and cash were recovered from the vehicle.

22-year-old Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda was charged with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
The Glenwood Resource Center.
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
Iowa Caucus
Report: Iowa to lose 'First in the Nation' status
The Benton Community School District is making Narcan available in their buildings.
Benton Community Schools join growing list of districts to make Narcan available in buildings
Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar