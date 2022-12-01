Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street.

Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled.

At 11:50 am, Des Moines Police received a report from an Uber driver that his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. Further investigation quickly determined that the two incidents were connected. Officials determined the suspect used Uber rideshare service to get to and from the bank and then robbed the Uber driver of his vehicle while they were stopped in the 3200 block of SE 14th Street.

Investigators determined that the suspect was driving northbound on Interstate 35. At approximately 5:56 pm, the Lake County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office notified Des Moines police that the stolen vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. A handgun and cash were recovered from the vehicle.

22-year-old Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda was charged with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree.

