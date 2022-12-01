Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Giovanni Tellez was last seen at Carlisle St. NE at 1:30 pm on November 29th, 2022.

He is described as a hispanic, male that is 6′1″ tall and 125 pounds. Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and socks with nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young team up on Iowa Big Ten Plus broadcasts
Cedar Rapids police investigator spends free time advocating against municipal breed bans
Sen. Jack Whitver didn't show up to a hearing over his voter registration today.
Polk County hears voter registration challenge on Senate Majority Leader after i9 Investigation
