Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Giovanni Tellez was last seen at Carlisle St. NE at 1:30 pm on November 29th, 2022.

He is described as a hispanic, male that is 6′1″ tall and 125 pounds. Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and socks with nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.