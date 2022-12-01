Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Police said Giovanni Tellez was last seen at Carlisle St. NE at 1:30 pm on November 29th, 2022.
He is described as a hispanic, male that is 6′1″ tall and 125 pounds. Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and socks with nike slides.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
