Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd.

Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route.

Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in the accident. At least two people are injured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

A judge has voted against a lawsuit against Cedar Rapids City Council alleging that the city...
Judge dismisses lawsuit State Sen. Hogg and neighbors brought over Cargill rail yard project
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Warner Bros.).
Classic holiday film to be projected on building in downtown Cedar Rapids
Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores...
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect