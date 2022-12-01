Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd.
Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route.
Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in the accident. At least two people are injured.
