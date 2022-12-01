Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Legacy Foundation has announced that a large sum of grant awards will go to nonprofits to improve public safety, community development, arts, culture, health care, and education.

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The most recent nonprofits to receive these grants are:

  • Agency Fireman Inc for Wapello County Emergency Management to assist with the development of the Wapello Ready app that will be a one-stop digital place for residents to find local government services. 
  • Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase fitness machines. 
  • Gothic Area Tourism of Eldon for Ottumwa Public Library to assist with improvements to the library parking lot. 
  • Iowa Legal Aid to assist with costs associated with a second Expungement & Employment Barriers Clinic. 
  • Lucky Start Rescue and Rehabilitation for the Soap Creek Saddle Club to improve the riding facilities. 
  • Main Street Ottumwa for the Historic Preservation Commission to assist with the development of an Ottumwa Historic Preservation Plan. 
  • Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with the E-Sports Program Expansion at OHS, Gateway, and Evans Middle School. 
  • Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra to assist with funds for operational costs and equipment for two start-up youth orchestras.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess’ wife and kids.
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
The Glenwood Resource Center.
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
Iowa Caucus
Report: Iowa to lose 'First in the Nation' status
The Benton Community School District is making Narcan available in their buildings.
Benton Community Schools join growing list of districts to make Narcan available in buildings