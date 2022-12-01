Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess’ wife and kids.
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
Several sets of children's clothing have been recalled over a lead poisoning risk.
Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled due to lead poisoning hazard
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme