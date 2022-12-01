Show You Care
Landowners learn more about I-380 expansion project

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who often drive Interstate 380 will soon have more room to maneuver as a DOT project is set to widen a stretch south of Cedar Rapids. Wednesday the Transportation Department held a meeting for those who own land near the interstate.

This meeting was to help people learn about the project and how their land will be impacted.

The stretch of highway between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of U-S Highway 30 from four to six lanes to help with the flow of traffic. And it will reshape the Wright Brothers Boulevard interchange. That’s the main way to get to and from the Eastern Iowa Airport.

Landowners had many questions for DOT officials, but most said they were excited for the project.

“It’s growing down of the southwest side of Cedar Rapids which is exciting. There’s a lot of great development and in order to be able to assist with the rest of that development you’ve got to be able to have these roads handle more traffic,” said Lydia Brown, whose company owns land along the interstate.

The first phase of the project is set to start late summer early fall of 2024.

