Judge dismisses lawsuit State Sen. Hogg and neighbors brought over Cargill rail yard project

A judge has voted against a lawsuit against Cedar Rapids City Council alleging that the city...
A judge has voted against a lawsuit against Cedar Rapids City Council alleging that the city illegally allowed Cargill to build a rail yard in the Rompot neighborhood. Photo: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has voted against a lawsuit against Cedar Rapids City Council alleging that the city illegally allowed Cargill to build a rail yard in a southeast side neighborhood.

Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg previously filed two lawsuits in Linn County against the Cedar Rapids City Council, stemming from Cargill’s plan to build a rail yard in the Rompot neighborhood. The City Council voted to greenlight the Cargill project in 2018.

In the lawsuits, Hogg called plans to re-zone the property where the rail yard could sit, “illegal... discriminatory... and/or an abuse of discretion.” Specifically, Hogg says the rail yard would violate the City’s previous land use plans. He says those plans were part of the reason he chose to purchase property in the area in the late 90s.

In her ruling, the judge concluded that the City “acted in accordance with statutes and that the decision was supported by substantial evidence. The actions of Defendant were not unreasonable, arbitrary, or capricious...”

