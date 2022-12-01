Show You Care
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City

The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess’ wife and kids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting.

On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit. Officer Ken Schaaf discharged his firearm after Boggess rammed his truck into a police patrol vehicle.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation concluded that Boggess led police on a dangerous chase through residential areas, ignored law enforcement instructions to stop, and attempted to strike a marked patrol car and officer with his vehicle,

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office concluded that based on the facts of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s case, that Officer Schaaf was justified in his use of force.

The lawsuit alleges that Boggess can be seen on body camera video unarmed as he got out of the truck and that Schaaf used excessive force when Boggess “did not pose an imminent threat to Schaaf or any other officer or person at the scene.”

The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess’ wife and kids.

