Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque.

In a press release, police release surveillance camera images of the suspect.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.

Information can be submitted on the Dubuque Police Department’s website.

