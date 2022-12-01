Dubuque airport to power terminal with solar power

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s regional airport plans to power its terminal building with a $1.5 million solar power array.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the array, which will be next to the Captain Robert L. Martin Terminal Building, is expected to save the airport about $80,000 per year in energy costs.

Airport officials said this is the first phase of a plan to power most of the airport using solar power.

The airport will apply for a grant from the Federal Aviation Commission to cover a majority of the cost.

The city will be required to pay about $87,000.

Batteries will be installed next to the array, so solar power can be stored during the day for use at night.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.