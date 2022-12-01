Classic holiday film to be projected on building in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will get a chance to get into the holiday spirit while watching a Christmas classic movie projected onto a building in the downtown area on Saturday.

Organizers of the event said “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be projected onto the Armstrong Center Building at 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street, starting at 6 p.m.

“The projector has been a big hit this year and we are excited to show a holiday favorite to jumpstart this festive season,” said Downtown Executive Director Jesse Thoeming. “Downtown has so much to offer and showcasing this film will give the community another reason to check out the district’s businesses and holiday light displays.”

The free movie viewing will come after the annual downtown tree lighting ceremony in Greene Square at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers recommend bringing your own chair and blankets.

