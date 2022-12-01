Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Benton Community Schools join growing list of districts to make Narcan available in buildings

The Benton Community School District is making Narcan available in their buildings.
The Benton Community School District is making Narcan available in their buildings.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More Iowa schools are making sure they have Narcan on hand in case of an overdose. The medication Naloxone, known as Narcan, can reverse an opioid overdose. Iowa schools are getting doses for free.

An initiative through the state is providing Iowa schools Narcan kits to have in-house in case of an emergency. The Benton Community School District is taking part, staff will be trained next week on how to properly administer the life saving medication.

Iowa recorded a record number of Opioid related deaths last year.

The Area Substance Abuse Council is in contact with Iowa schools both big and small about having Narcan in their buildings.

”Schools have really gotten like their eyes wide open, they’re like okay finally I can have this. Because originally it wasn’t on the list for approved medications in schools,” said Ricki Hall, Prevention Specialist at ASAC in Cedar Rapids.

Stephanie Timmerman has been a nurse in the Benton Community School District for 20 years. She recalls only one incident where Narcan may have been helpful, but she believes it’s important to have.

”Being in rural Iowa response time from EMS can vary and time is of the essence,” Timmerman said.

School Resource Officer Tyler Brandt has Narcan with him as part of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

”We carry it in our medical bags in our patrol vehicles more than likely that’s where everybody’s is located. I have one in my office as well here at the high school,” said Brandt.

As the SRO for the whole district he rotates schools so he’s not always on site. In the case of an overdose, every minute can count.

“We have first responders here in town but the paramedic rig is, the closest one is Blairstown so that’s a you know a 10 minute drive so that’s the time frame you know it could be important,” Timmerman explained.

The Benton Community School District is one of the latest to make Narcan available in every building.

“It’s always good to have something, another tool in your toolbelt for some incident that may occur,” Brandt said.

He told us the Sheriff’s Department has Narcan on them often times in case of an accidental exposure. There are many concerns surrounding Fetanyl right now.

Fetanyl, which can be laced into other drugs, contributed to 83% of the most recent opioid deaths according to the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

$135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
The Glenwood Resource Center.
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
Iowa Caucus
Report: Iowa to lose 'First in the Nation' status
Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar