Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Barber killed while giving young boy a haircut, police say

Police searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday in Washington state. (Source: KIRO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KIRO) - Police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday night.

When Puyallup police arrived at JQ’s Barbershop, they said they found the shop’s owner dead in one of the barber stations, shot several times as he gave a haircut to a little boy.

“Premininarily, it looks like the owner was the target of this attack,” police Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

The suspect was long gone by the time police arrived.

Meanwhile, they said the 8-year-old who witnessed the killing was understandably shaken but otherwise unhurt.

“That’s going to be on this little boy’s mind for probably the rest of his life, something they he saw that will traumatize this young child,” Allen Simons said.

Simons said he usually passes by JQ’s Barbershop every day. In the process, he said he’s gotten to recognize and know the man who was shot and killed.

“Always friendly guy, always greets the people when they’re walking the streets,” Simons said.

Police said the victim was 43.

As they search for clues in this case, they said they’re hoping for any information from the public.

“We’d ask that they look for video shortly before the incident. This happened about 5:09 that we got the call,” Portmann said.

This was Puyallup’s first slaying in more than a year.

People like Simons said they’re not only saddened by what happened here but absolutely stunned.

“It’s amazing how these things happen,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

Democrats have employed an all-hands-on-deck push to bank as many votes as possible while...
Obama heads to Georgia as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage in Senate runoff
State lawmakers met with leaders of Dubuque to talk about each school district's priorities...
State lawmakers, Dubuque school leaders discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
Early voting surges in Georgia as Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock make their final pitches...
Senate runoff breaks early voting records in Georgia
Iowa Senator Jack Whitver didn't show up to a hearing, challenging his voter registration.
Polk County hears voter registration challenge on Senate Majority Leader Whitver