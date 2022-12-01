Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Union leaders say a driver hit a union worker from Ingredion who was striking in Cedar Rapids...
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
Supreme Court justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
Charles Hew Crooks, 23, died as a result of accidentally falling out of a plane in North...
North Carolina co-pilot’s death in fall from plane ruled accidental