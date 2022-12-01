Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young team up on Big Ten Plus broadcasts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “We don’t have a set strategy that we stick to. We don’t lay out a game plan. We just do it.”

Former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb young have traded the singlet for the headset twice this season for wrestling broadcasts.

“A lot of people who go to school for broadcasting, they’d probably kill to do something like that,” Marinelli said. “But I fell into it being a wrestler here at Iowa.”

Theoretically, broadcasters leave the coaching to the coaches, but when a match turns lackluster, Marinelli says the coach inside him is dying to get out.

“There are times you want guys to push the pace,” Marinelli said. “You want to coach them, yell at them but you have to keep it unbiased.”

Marinelli and Young have both enjoyed their short run on Big Ten Plus and they have received feedback.

“From the things I have seen, they like it. I don’t know of negative comments out there,” Marinelli said.

“I hear we get paid but I haven’t seen any money yet,” Young said. “I guess we’ll see.”

Iowa’s dual with Penn was likely their swan song, ending with a memorable Cobe Siebrecht victory.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.