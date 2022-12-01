2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:09 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident near Highway 34 and Racine Ave.

Investigators say a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at the 246 mile marker when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south, crossing eastbound traffic and entering the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a parked truck, causing the Chrysler to roll on its side and come to a rest.

A 50-year-old woman from Stockport and a 73-year-old woman from Ollie were killed in the crash.

Two more individuals were injured and transported to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals for evaluation of their injuries. A third was injured and transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.