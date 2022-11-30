Show You Care
Windy and cold today

It's a windy and cold one today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind is pretty much the weather story today. Plan on highs only into the upper 20s to lower 30s with the cold west wind gusting over 30mph at times. Wind chills this morning will range from 0-10, with mainly teens wind chills this afternoon. At least the sun will be out! Plan on the wind to relax tonight with lows well down to the teens. A few single digit lows may occur as well. Tomorrow, a warm front moves through with gusty south wind this time, leading to an afternoon in the upper 30s north to mid-40s farther south. Friday, plan on a return to some lower 50s. Friday night, another strong cold front blows through, likely leading to very windy conditions and a return to the 20s on Saturday. No precipitation is expected through Sunday.

