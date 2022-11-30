Show You Care
Warm Change Coming

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure builds closer to the state tonight. A lighter wind and a cool, clear night are ahead as a result. As the high slides east on Thursday, the wind picks up from the south. With a southerly breeze in place combined with sunshine and a dry air mass, we will enjoy warmer-than-normal highs. Look for the 50s on Friday. Another direction change in the wind brings a cooler weekend start. Have a great night!

