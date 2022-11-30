Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union leaders say a union worker from Ingredion suffered minor scrapes after being hit by a car while picketing in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning.

Workers have been on strike since August, after failing to reach a new labor contract.

According to the president, a driver was dropping off a replacement worker near the 8th Avenue Bridge.

Cell phone video from the union president shows the vehicle hitting the picketer, who was walking on the sidewalk at the time.

Union workers say the driver pulled out what appeared to be a gun when confronted.

Cedar Rapids police are investigating the incident.

