Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body was found in a shipping container.(WXIX)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A homicide investigation is underway in Ohio after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

WXIX reports that 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found deceased by his fiance Monday morning.

Pierce Township police said they were called to Eva’s residence after the man’s fiance called 911 to report she found him unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container near the property.

According to a police report, the caller told the dispatch operator “there’s blood everywhere.”

The woman attempted CPR on the man, per the operator’s instructions, but paramedics pronounced Eva dead at the scene.

Officers shared that they found Eva with “multiple lacerations.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County coroner’s office.

The Pierce Township Police Department urged anyone with further information on this case to contact 513-752-4100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in

Latest News

Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s...
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s...
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
Bidens, LL Cool J countdown the National Christmas Tree Lighting
Lunch in the loft concert
Cedar Rapids Church holds first 'Lunch in the Loft' concert