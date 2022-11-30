Show You Care
Residents talk about potential changes to Iowa City Senior Center during first of many public hearings

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City community is deciding if it should move its Senior Center or invest more money into upgrading the decades-old building. Wednesday, officials held the first of many public input sessions.

Senior Center Coordinator, LaTasha DeLoach, heard from several people who say they like the convenience of the location.

Many talked about the short distance from family members or other loved ones.

Others voiced their concern about funding being taken away from the various arts and exercise classes if the location of the center needs to change.

“On the pro side; people are familiar with the building, it’s close in proximity to downtown, people can leave here to go get coffee, go to the library, go to rec center, they have access here,” said DeLoach. “On the con side; some people don’t feel safe coming downtown, some people are concerned about the parking because the lots do fill up and we have a limited number of permits that we are able to provide.”

The city also has a survey available to people who aren’t able to attend these meetings.

City officials hope to have all public comments completed by late December. From there, they will present a potential plan to the city council.

