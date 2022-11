CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From December 1st through 2nd, a portion of the Sac & Fox Trail will be closed.

Crews say that the area between Mount Vernon Road and Rosedal Road SE will be closed during that time for resurfacing.

The trail will reopen on the weekend and may close again on December 5th, if more work is needed to be completed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.