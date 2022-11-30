Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening.

The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash.

Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene. In the photos, the plane is seen just feet from Highway 167 in Batesville.

According to Flight Aware, the flight was supposed to take off at 7:40 p.m. and land at 8:08 p.m. in Fayetteville, AR.

Earlier Tuesday it left Fayettville at 8:15 a.m. and landed in Batesville at 8:40 a.m. The plane then took off 20 minutes later and headed to Waterloo, Iowa, and landed at 10:19 a.m. before returning to Batesville at 5:57 p.m. with a scheduled landing of 7:10 p.m.

It is not clear how the plane crash occurred. Injuries and how many people were aboard the plane are currently unknown.

The crash is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. KAIT will add more information to the story as it comes available.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Latest News

DNC to decide 'First in the Nation' status
DNC committee to decide on Iowa’s ‘first in nation’ status
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
Drivers say they're happy to see I-380 expanding
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
DNC to decide 'First in the Nation' status
DNC set to decide 'First in the Nation' status