New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County

The CDC said the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is responsible for about 80% of new COVID-19...
The CDC said the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is responsible for about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and the number of reinfections has doubled compared to previous waves.(WBRC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county.

Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by antibodies.

There have been 130 new cases of COVID in the last 7 days in Dubuque County. 21% of those cases are affecting those in the 0-10 years and 85+ age groups.

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines and treatments remain the best lines of defense against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

People can also protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, getting tested if needed, staying home if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, improving ventilation when indoors, and using other layered prevention measures.

For more health information, click the link here.

