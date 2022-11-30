Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Community College says it has closed its main campus immediately due to a threat.

Staff with the college did not say what the threat was, but said the college received an email that was “threatening in nature.”

In a post on the college’s website, staff said everyone is safe at this point, and they’re working with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

“MCC buildings have been cleared and are locked. Student Housing access is restricted to residents,” the post on the college’s website said. “The campus will be closed for the rest of the day.”

