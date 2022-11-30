Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat

Muscatine Community College
Muscatine Community College(Muscatine Community College)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Community College says it has closed its main campus immediately due to a threat.

Staff with the college did not say what the threat was, but said the college received an email that was “threatening in nature.”

In a post on the college’s website, staff said everyone is safe at this point, and they’re working with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

“MCC buildings have been cleared and are locked. Student Housing access is restricted to residents,” the post on the college’s website said. “The campus will be closed for the rest of the day.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to...
VP Harris meets with French President Macron after recent tensions
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Jonathan Esparza
$5,000 reward offered in case of missing New Hampton man
The Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa say they're offering a five thousand dollar reward in...
$5,000 reward offered in case of missing New Hampton man