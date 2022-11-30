Loyal customers donate over $15,000 to Iowa City business

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Recently, the Georges’s of Iowa City checked on their business’s GoFundMe to find that their supporters have raised over $15,000 to help replenish their food truck. This comes just weeks after their trailer, with all their supplies inside, was stolen overnight.

The fundraiser for Griddle Me This was launched in early November, by Liz Georges’ workplace; Encompass Real Estate Group.

The exact day they reached their goal means even more to the Georges’s.

“We hit our goal on Thanksgiving Day of all days which was just incredible as well. We obviously felt very, very thankful for that,” said Liz.

“I really don’t have a lot of words to express how grateful we are,” said Matt.

Now, not only will that money go towards everything they lost: a new trailer, equipment, and other supplies, it will also allow them to invest even more this time around.

“Some more security features for the trailer. We’ll get a tracker and we’ve talked about other ways to protect between a lock and maybe a boot on the wheel,” said the Georges.

The couple tribute the support to the effort they put into giving their customers an experience along with the food they serve.

“It feels like we’re providing more than just breakfast based on the support in the last few weeks,” said Liz.

Now, the only thing Liz and Matt are still hoping for, is to find the thief or thieves who stole their trailer.

Iowa City Police who say they have not seen anything out of the ordinary lately when it comes to these kinds of thefts. But they always want to remind people to take steps to protect their vehicles and their belongings: lock the doors and do not leave valuables in plain sight inside the vehicle.

