Human Rights Campaign issues equality index scores on Iowa cities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign has issued its Municipal Equality Index for the 2022 year.

The Municipal Equality Index is a ranking of municipalities across the country based on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people.

The index has ranked cities on a scale of 0-100 based on 49 criteria covering non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the City leadership’s public position on equality.

In 2022, 506 cities nationwide were ranked with a scoring average of 69 points. Cities in Iowa scored as follows for the 2022 year:

Ames – 89

Cedar Rapids – 100

Davenport – 100

Des Moines – 96

Dubuque – 95

Iowa City – 100

Sioux City – 79

Waterloo – 61

West Des Moines – 91

You can check out the full report here.

