Human Rights Campaign issues equality index scores on Iowa cities
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign has issued its Municipal Equality Index for the 2022 year.
The Municipal Equality Index is a ranking of municipalities across the country based on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people.
The index has ranked cities on a scale of 0-100 based on 49 criteria covering non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the City leadership’s public position on equality.
In 2022, 506 cities nationwide were ranked with a scoring average of 69 points. Cities in Iowa scored as follows for the 2022 year:
- Ames – 89
- Cedar Rapids – 100
- Davenport – 100
- Des Moines – 96
- Dubuque – 95
- Iowa City – 100
- Sioux City – 79
- Waterloo – 61
- West Des Moines – 91
