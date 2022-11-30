Show You Care
Human Rights Campaign issues equality index scores on Iowa cities

FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up...
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up &amp;ldquo;equality flags&amp;rdquo; during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign has issued its Municipal Equality Index for the 2022 year.

The Municipal Equality Index is a ranking of municipalities across the country based on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people.

The index has ranked cities on a scale of 0-100 based on 49 criteria covering non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the City leadership’s public position on equality.

In 2022, 506 cities nationwide were ranked with a scoring average of 69 points. Cities in Iowa scored as follows for the 2022 year:

  • Ames – 89
  • Cedar Rapids – 100
  • Davenport – 100
  • Des Moines – 96
  • Dubuque – 95
  • Iowa City – 100
  • Sioux City – 79
  • Waterloo – 61
  • West Des Moines – 91

You can check out the full report here.

