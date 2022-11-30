Fort Dodge police search for body of newborn baby

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a homicide, after a newborn baby went missing.

Last Tuesday, police said they received a report of a baby that was born at home, but the newborn later died and the body had been moved to another location.

Capt. Dennis Quinn with Fort Dodge police said their investigation started days behind, but they have had numerous tips come in since they went public with the information.

Quinn also said the newborn was just days old, and that complicates the investigation.

“If it’s a newborn there are very few people who would have information on them, or even what the newborn looks like, where it was born, or even who the parents are,” Quinn said. “It’s completely different. A newborn doesn’t have a voice for itself when an adult obviously does.”

While few details have been released, investigators have said they sent evidence to a lab, and are waiting for results.

Police in Fort Dodge are asking anyone with information to come forward.

